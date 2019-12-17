White scores 19 to carry Portland over Florida A&M 66-60

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Isaiah White and Takiula Fahrensohn combined for 34 points as Portland held on to beat Florida A&M 66-60 on Monday night.

White was 8 of 16 from the floor to total 19 points. Fahrensohn drained 4 of 7 from distance for 15 points. Chase Adams finished with 11 points and Jacob Tryon chipped in 10 with eight rebounds and five blocks for the Pilots.

Portland (8-3) led for most of the game but could not shake the Rattlers until Adams made five free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Florida A&M’s only lead came after the Rattlers opened the second period on an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-33. A white jumper followed by a Fahrensohn layup gave the Pilots the lead for good 40-39 with 15:57 remaining in the game.

Evins Desir had 15 points for the Rattlers, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to eight games. Rod Melton Jr. added 13 points. MJ Randolph had 10 points.

Portland plays Jackson State at home on Thursday. Florida A&M looks for its first win against Washington State on the road on Thursday.

