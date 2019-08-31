White, others cut to reach Cowboys roster

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Mike White (3) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Today marks the end of the road for many NFL hopefuls as teams, including the Dallas Cowboys make their final roster cuts to reach the 53 player limit.

This year’s cuts include two recent draft picks who saw significant playing time in the preseason. Mike Jackson and Mike Weber headline the roster moves this season. Both fell short in their attempt to reach the final roster.

The Cowboys also released backup quarterback Mike White, Cedrick Wilson, Chris Covington and Darius Jackson. Second year corner Donovan Olumba, who had a pick six interception on Thursday against Tampa Bay, was the most noted non-draft pick cut this season.

Some of these players are likely to be re-signed for the practice squad over the coming days.

Here is the entire list of cuts made by the Cowboys on what has become known as cut down day as reported by the official Dallas Cowboys website:

Waived:

Juwann Bushell-Beatty

Jake Campos

Taryn Christion

Jordan Chunn

Chris Covington

Reggie Davis

Treston Decoud

Jalen Guyton

Nate Hall

Mitch Hyatt

Darius Jackson

Mike Jackson

Marcus Lucas

Lukayus McNeil

Donovan Olumba

Justin Phillips

Kyle Quiero

Kasey Redfern

Drew Scott

Shakir Soto

Ricky Walker

Mike Weber

Mike White

Cedrick Wilson

Daniel Wise

Ryan Yurachek

Released

George Iloka

Waived/Injured

Codey McElroy

Tyvis Powell

Jameill Showers

Reserve/PUP

Noah Brown

Reserve/Injured

Jalen Jelks

Jon’Vea Johnson

Daniel Ross

Chris Westry

Cody Wichmann

Reserve/Suspended Robert Quinn