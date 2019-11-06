White leads Utah Valley past Westminster (UT) 72-55

OREM, Utah (AP)Isaiah White had a career-high 25 points with 13 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Division II-member Westminster (UT) 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Averette had 16 points for Utah Valley. He scored 10 in the first four minutes of the second half. Ege Havsa added eight assists and six rebounds. Emmanuel Olojakpoke register eight rebounds and five blocks for the Wolverines.

Brandon Warr had 11 points and six rebounds for the Griffins. Jake Connor added six rebounds.

Utah Valley plays Denver on the road on Saturday.

