What Mike Likes: LeTourneau’s Crystal Jones

LeTourneau senior guard Crystal Jones is quickly developing into one of the top players in the nation in Division 3 women’s basketball.  Jones, who’s already been named conference player of the week twice this season, led the Yellow Jackets to a program corner- stone victory Monday in an 86-76 upset of nationally-ranked UT Tyler.  Jones led the way with 28 points as she’s been scorching the nets since she arrived in Longview.  She was a first team All-ASC selection a year ago along with a number of other honors.

Watch the video to see this week’s What Mike Likes!

