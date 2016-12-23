What Mike Likes: LeTourneau’s Crystal Jones

LeTourneau senior guard Crystal Jones is quickly developing into one of the top players in the nation in Division 3 women’s basketball. Jones, who’s already been named conference player of the week twice this season, led the Yellow Jackets to a program corner- stone victory Monday in an 86-76 upset of nationally-ranked UT Tyler. Jones led the way with 28 points as she’s been scorching the nets since she arrived in Longview. She was a first team All-ASC selection a year ago along with a number of other honors.

