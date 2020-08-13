West Rusk’s young talent sets up for a special 2020 season, and a promising future

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – Nick Harrison knows what a good West Rusk football team can look like.

Although he’s entering his 2nd-year as head coach, he spent the previous seven, working as John Frazier’s offensive coordinator.

“Coach Frazier, when he first got here did a great job of setting expectations and just changing what west rusk really means in East Texas and football,” said Harrison. “We’re trying to continue that.”

It’s a youth movement in Raider Land, last season, West Rusk had seven freshmen contribute on varsity, and are quickly becoming leaders in 2020.

“I think it’s really good for us to have a lot of young playmakers especially that are about to get playing time on varsity,” said quarterback and free safety, Andon Mata. “It’s going to give them a lot of experience for the years we’re about to have.”

“I’m very excited to have this chance to come out here and play with my brothers,” said linebacker Jimmie Harper.

“It’s a very young group, new positions, new week to week, but the team is learning their identity,” said Harrison.

And while a team dominated by youth will have its growing pangs, it also sets the groundwork, for a special future.

“It’s great to have that foundation, we take it day to day we tell our kids just get better each day whatever you have to do to learn from the mistakes you made before, and just get better,” said Harrison.

“I’m really happy about the program that’s being built, I know we will have some expectations that are going to be put on us this year and I’m proud we’re going to be able to live up to it,” said Mata.

However, the future can take care of itself, because this season, the West Rusk Raiders, plan on competing for a district title.

West Rusk opens the season against East Chambers in Lufkin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday Aug. 28th.

The Raiders full 2020 schedule is below: