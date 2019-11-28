West Ham United-Chelsea Preview

Once referred to as “This Charming Man,” Manuel Pellegrini may be clinging to his job at West Ham United heading into Saturday’s London derby at Stamford Bridge versus Chelsea.

Pellegrini, who guided Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2014 and won a pair of League Cups there, was supposed to be the man to lift West Ham (3-4-6) out of their torpor. For the East London side, that meant not only entering the top half of the table but vying for European play and possibly domestic cups.

Irons controlling co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan opened the checkbook in bringing the Chilean on board last season, with a net spending bill of £122 million in the three transfer windows. West Ham finished 10th last term and made fourth-round exits in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cups, but the lack of success this time around has gotten the rumour mill up and running.

This match could be the start of a make-or-break stretch for the Hammers, who also face Wolverhampton – the in-demand standard of the “other 14” after reaching the Europa League group stage proper following promotion – and embattled Arsenal at home following this contest.

Currently winless in their last eight in all competitions (0-2-6), a run that started with a 4-0 thrashing by League One’s Oxford United in the Carabao Cup, Pellegrini has been unable to fix a porous defence that has shipped 20 goals in those games. Part of that can be attributed to Roberto being an underwhelming No. 2 since replacing Lukasz Fabianski, allowing all but one of the goals in that stretch.

“We needed to have a reaction and we were playing at home, so of course we had to give a good reaction but unfortunately it came from too far [behind],” striker Sebastien Haller told the club’s official website after a 3-2 derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday. “We had to score three goals, and it’s not always easy to do that. It’s about small details, I think [our form is] something we need to fix between us, between the players and between the staff.

“The only thing we can do is stick together to find the solution and go forward.”

It may be unfair to label Haller an underachiever since he leads the team with four goals in league play, but a better rate of return was expected considering his £45 million transfer tag from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Irons have just 16 goals in their 13 league contests, an underwhelming total given their collective talent.

Pellegrini could turn to Michail Antonio for a first start league start since Aug. 10, having scored a goal off the bench in the loss to the Spurs in his first action in nearly three months after suffering a hamstring injury.

As West Ham formulate ways to stay above the drop, Chelsea (8-2-3) are arguably ahead of schedule in Frank Lampard’s youth movement in his first season in charge. The Pensioners are fourth in the table on 26 points – seven clear of Wolves – but also clearly a cut below this term’s apparent big three of Liverpool, Manchester City, and this season’s upstarts Leicester City.

Chelsea have taken just one of a possible nine points off those three sides, with their latest effort coming up short in a 2-1 loss to the reigning two-time champions City last Saturday. Despite being the first Premier League team to hold a majority of possession against a Pep Guardiola-coached City team, Chelsea were unable to build upon N’Golo Kante’s goal in the 21st minute.

Once more, naivete played a part as Lampard’s young charges were stretched defensively as Kevin De Bruyne got the equaliser via deflection off Kurt Zouma before Riyad Mahrez forced Chelsea to chase the match for nearly the final hour.

There was a lesser form of disappointment Wednesday the Blues were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Valencia in Champions League play. Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic scored in a nine-minute span on either side of halftime – with Kovacic scoring for the first time in 122 matches overall and 71 with Chelsea and Pulisic running his goal-scoring streak to four contests in all competitions – but a ragged affair ended with a deserved split of the points when Daniel Wass equalised eight minutes from time for the Spanish side.

“I’m happy to a degree,’ Lampard told Chelsea’s official website post-match. “We came here to win a match but we obviously respect the opponent, the stadium and the Champions League.

“It was a really tough match but the draw keeps things in our hands for the last game against Lille. There were positives and negatives from the game but that’s a big positive.”

Chelsea are third in Group H on eight points, trailing Valencia on head-to-head results, but play already-eliminated Lille at home in their final group match in a fortnight knowing a victory would see them through to the knockout round.

Striker Tammy Abraham is a question mark for this match after being forced off at halftime due to a hip injury. While the Premier League leader in goals was seen limping around post-match, Lampard sounded an optimistic tone, noting “the word after the game is it might not be as severe as we thought.”

Chelsea took four points off the Irons last term without conceding a goal and won 2-0 in the corresponding fixture on a brace by Eden Hazard. West Ham have not left north London with all three points since a 3-2 victory in September 2002 on Paolo Di Canio’s 85th-minute winner and are winless in their last 13 league matches (0-4-9) at Stamford Bridge.