West Ham United-Bournemouth Preview

It is high and heady times for both Bournemouth and West Ham, who both have a chance to consolidate their current top-six status Saturday at Dean Court.

West Ham (3-2-1) are currently fifth in the table on 11 points, trailing Leicester City and Arsenal on goal difference. This lofty status and competition for European play are what Irons supporters had in mind when the club tabbed Manuel Pellegrini to take over the team last season and opened the pursestrings in east London to raise the talent level.

It can be argued, however, that West Ham may took their press clippings too seriously as they were humbled by League One side Oxford United 4-0 on the road Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Pellegrini made nine changes to the side that looked sterling in disposing of Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, and then watched his club get overrun in the second half as they shipped all four goals in the final 35 minutes.

“Not only did we concede four goals, but we didn’t create too many chances,” Pellegrini told The Guardian. “We missed too many passes from the beginning and the responsibility is first on me because I picked the players and second of course on the team that didn’t compete.

“The players must understand, but I repeat we couldn’t do it because in front was a team that played very well. I don’t want to take anything away from Oxford because they played very well.”

The capitulation was all the more shocking considering West Ham had recorded four consecutive clean sheets heading into the match and conceded just twice in six after being roundhoused 5-0 at home by Manchester City to open the term. How they bounce back from this defeat will go a long way in telling their ambitions, with a European spot there for the taking as the Big Six save Manchester City and Liverpool all can be had on a given night.

“I thought it was a poor performance from everyone,” veteran defender Pablo Zabaleta told the team’s official website. “We still need to learn how to play those games, especially when you come from a big win like it was against Manchester United last Sunday.”

Bournemouth (3-1-2) lurk just behind the Irons in sixth and also have been on the fringes of that corner-turning victory for a franchise at points with their stylish play. The Cherries, though, arrive to this match in the same condition as West Ham – eliminated by a lower-tier side on the road in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s club were ousted 2-0 at Burton Albion on Wednesday in a match “highlighted” by three separate instances in which the floodlights at Pirelli Stadium lost power. Bournemouth were still down only 1-0 at the last restart, but during the 28 minutes of stoppage time, they conceded a second and had the lights turned out on them.

“It was a disappointing result, disappointing for our fans. I’m sorry to them, they had to travel a long way and it’s certainly not the result we wanted, not the performance we wanted and we are out of the cup,” talisman Simon Francis told the Bournemouth Echo after his first appearance since Boxing Day due to a knee injury. “We have only got ourselves to blame. We weren’t at our best, nowhere near it.

“We were second best to a League One team who just wanted it more than us.”

Like West Ham, the Cherries’ mid-week form went completely counter to their league play last weekend. Bournemouth made the most of their three shots on target at St Mary’s, putting all of them in the back of the net in a 3-1 victory at Southampton for their first win at the club ground.

Callum Wilson and Harry Wilson both scored, giving them seven of Bournemouth’s 11 goals in league play. Harry Wilson, on loan from Liverpool, has three goals in five matches and has made himself impossible for Howe to remove from the first XI with his high-calibre play.

Bournemouth did the double over West Ham last term and have had the upper hand in this series since earning promotion for the 2015-16 season with four wins and two draws in eight matches. Callum Wilson scored in both of Bournemouth’s victories, including the match-winner in a 2-0 triumph in the corresponding fixture.