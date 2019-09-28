West Ham draws 2-2 at Bournemouth, up to 3rd in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP)West Ham climbed to third in the Premier League after Aaron Cresswell’s 74th-minute goal earned a 2-2 draw from a pulsating match at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Joshua King’s goal, which was initially ruled out for offside before the decision was overturned by VAR, and Callum Wilson’s fifth strike in four games put Bournemouth on course for victory at the Vitality Stadium after Andriy Yarmolenko’s early opener for West Ham.

But Cresswell extended West Ham’s unbeaten run to six top-flight games by firing home via a deflection off Steve Cook. The left back also scored in the 2-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

The visitors, who lost goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to a first-half injury, are a point clear of six teams.

Two of them, Leicester and Arsenal, have yet to play in the seventh round. Another is Bournemouth, which had a Nathan Ake effort chalked off for offside against teammate Dominic Solanke at 2-1 while Wilson wasted a golden chance late in the game.

—

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports