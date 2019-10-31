Wentz enjoys the fun of winning bet with Goedert

(STATS) – Dallas Goedert’s donation was for $1,000, but the photos were priceless.

Goedert, the former South Dakota State tight end, settled up a bet with his Philadelphia Eagles teammate Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback, after Goedert’s alma mater lost to Wentz’s when the two schools’ intense rivalry renewed last Saturday.

With South Dakota State falling 23-16, Goedert had to make a $1,000 donation to the North Dakota State football program.

To take advantage of the situation, Wentz had a souvenir-sized version of the check Goedert wrote printed up. It was posted above Goedert’s locker stall on Wednesday, and photos of it spread on social media in fun.

Wentz also wasn’t shy to post photos on social media of he and Goedert, both in NDSU apparel, posing with the check. Goedert had to do the Bison’s “Horns Up!” pose, but he made sure to turn it upside down.

Goedert lost the same bet a year ago and posed with an NDSU-themed bobblehead.