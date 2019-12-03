Welch scores 15 to carry St. Bonaventure over FAU 71-64

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Dominick Welch had 15 points as St. Bonaventure beat Florida Atlantic 71-64 to win the Boca Raton Beach Classic on Monday night.

Kyle Lofton and Bobby Planutis added 14 points apiece for St. Bonaventure (4-4) which has won three in a row after starting the season 0-3.

Florida Atlantic was up 33-25 at the break. The Bonnies chipped away at the lead until they tied the game at 54-54 following Welch’s 3-pointer with 6:59 remaining. Lofton followed with a layup and Welch drained another 3 to go ahead 59-54. Lofton nailed his final trey of the night for a 68-64 lead with 50 seconds left.

Cornelius Taylor had 14 points for the Owls (4-4). Jailyn Ingram added 12 points. Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

