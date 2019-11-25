Weekend Sports in Brief

NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Jimmy Garoppolo threw two long touchdown passes and San Francisco harassed Aaron Rodgers all game, leading the 49ers to a 37-8 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo connected on a 42-yard touchdown strike to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter and a 61-yarder to George Kittle in the third to get San Francisco (10-1) off to a resounding start to a grueling three-game stretch.

Following the game against the first-place Packers (8-3), the Niners will travel to Baltimore (8-2) and New Orleans (9-2) the next two weeks in a stretch that will go a long way to determining whether San Francisco will be able to hold off Seattle (9-2) in a tight NFC West race.

Rodgers lost a fumble on the opening drive one of the five sacks he took and failed to convert a single third down on 13 tries before getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He finished 20 for 33 for 104 yards and Green Bay averaged an anemic 1.7 yards per pass play when he was in the game.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 34-31 to take a four-game lead in the NFC South with five games left.

Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and led New Orleans from its own 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with 3 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick, capping a contest filled with late momentum shifts and critical errors – none bigger than Carolina kicker Joey Slye’s missed field goal from 28 yards with 2 minutes left.

New Orleans scored on the game’s opening possession and led until 9:23 remained in the fourth quarter, when D.J. Moore reached up with his right hand to corral a fourth-and-goal pass in the back of the end zone to tie it at 31.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The Patriots held the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense without a TD for the first time this season, Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and New England beat Dallas 13-9.

It was New England’s 18th straight regular-season victory at home. The Patriots (10-1) have won 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons dating back to 2003 and surpassed the San Francisco 49ers (16 seasons from 1983-98) for the most consecutive years with at least 10 wins.

Dallas (6-5) had a chance to take the lead late. But facing fourth-and-11 on its own 25 with 1:50 left, Dak Prescott’s 20-yard completion to Amari Cooper was nullified after an official review.

The Patriots played without two key receivers after Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett were ruled out with injuries. Brady made the most of what he had, tossing a first-quarter touchdown pass to rookie N’Keal Harry and completing a 32-yard pass to rookie Jakobi Meyers.

Brady finished 17 of 37 for 190 yards. Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 93 yards.

NEW YORK (AP) – A week after Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout fell apart, disagreements and distrust about it remain on issues such as its timing, who was invited and who could film the quarterback.

In conversations with The Associated Press, representatives from both sides blamed each other for what went wrong on Nov. 16. Kaepernick’s side said the NFL orchestrated a workout as a public relations stunt destined to fail, while the league said it gave him a real chance to show off his skills – and he didn’t show up.

A total of 25 teams were supposed to attend the league’s workout run by two former head coaches at the Atlanta Falcons’ practice facility. Instead, Kaepernick ditched that workout and ended up throwing passes in front of representatives from eight NFL teams at his own event at a site 60 miles away.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 when he sparked a wave of protests and divisive debate by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The league in February settled a collusion grievance filed by Kaepernick and Eric Reid.

The AP reviewed both waivers from the event and talked to a person who was involved in the negotiations from Kaepernick’s side and two NFL officials with knowledge of the process, all speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions between the two sides were private.

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Montrezl Harrell tied a career-high with 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard added 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-109 for their fifth straight win.

This is the fourth time this season Harrell has led the Clippers in scoring. The fourth-year forward also scored 34 in a win over Milwaukee on Nov. 6. Lou Williams added 19 points and Paul George had 18. The Clippers had 16 3-pointers with George making six.

Brandon Ingram, one of three Lakers players involved in the Anthony Davis trade, led New Orleans with 24 points and eight rebounds in his first game back at Staples Center. Jrue Holiday scored 18 and E’Twaun Moore had 17.

HOUSTON (AP) – Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-high 31 and the Dallas Mavericks never trailed in a 137-123 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Mavericks scored 45 points in the first quarter and were up 78-60 at halftime. Hardaway had 19 in the half, Doncic 17 and Kristaps Porzingis 15.

The Mavericks have won five straight, scoring at least 137 in the last three. Houston has lost three straight after winning eight in a row.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) – No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press college football poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.

The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.

Ohio State is coming off a 28-17 victory over Penn State that dropped the Nittany Lions three spots to No. 12.

Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14 after losing 31-28 at Arizona State. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7. Florida, Minnesota and Michigan round out the top 10.

CFL

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Andrew Harris ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win their first Grey Cup title since 1990, 33-12 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Blue Bombers won their 10th title, becoming the first third-place team to reach and win the Canadian Football League championship since Edmonton in 2005.

Harris became the first player to honored as both the game’s top player and Canadian. The 32-year-old Winnipeg native is the first Canadian to be selected Grey Cup MVP since Russ Jackson of the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1969.

With the temperature in the mid-30s with little wind, Harris opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 15-yard run and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from backup Chris Streveler in the second quarter. Harris finished with six catches for 35 yards.

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Deontay Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night to retain his heavyweight title and set up a lucrative rematch with Tyson Fury in February.

Wilder’s punch came out of nowhere in a fight he had done little in up until that time. It landed flush on the face of Ortiz, who crumpled to the canvas and was unable to get up at the count of 10.

The sudden ending came after a lackluster first six rounds in which Wilder did little. But the devastating power that has gotten him knockouts in all but two of his fights came through again.

The fight was a rematch of a bout last year when Wilder stopped Ortiz on the 10th round. It set up a Feb. 23 fight against Fury that has already been signed.

NHL

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Logan Couture scored in overtime for the second straight game, giving the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders, who earned a point for a franchise-record 17th straight game on Saturday night.

Couture scored at 2:30 of the extra period to lead the Sharks to their eighth win in nine games.

Marcus Sorensen also scored and Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for San Jose. The Sharks tied an NHL record with their 43rd straight win in a game it allowed two goals or fewer. The streak, with matched the mark set by Pittsburgh from Feb. 21, 2012 to Oct. 17 2013, dates back to March 10, 2018.

Casey Cizikas scored and Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves for New York, which is 15-0-2 in its last 17 games.

