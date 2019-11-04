Weekend Sports in Brief

NFL

BALTIMORE (AP)The New England Patriots’ unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ripped apart the NFL’s stingiest defense with his arm and legs in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.

Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.

That made it 30-20, and not even six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady could bring New England out of the hole. Brady, who went 30 for 46 for 285 yards, threw an interception with 12:47 left.

Jackson then led a methodical 9 1/2-minute drive that ended with his thrust into the end zone from the 1.

Jackson ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns and went 17 for 23 for 163 yards and a score. Mark Ingram ran for 115 yards, and the NFL’s leading rushing attack amassed 210 yards on the ground.

And so ended New England’s 12-game winning streak, dating to last season and including the playoffs.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) – Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Preston Williams, and the Miami Dolphins got their first win of the season by beating former coach Adam Gase and the New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday.

The Dolphins avoided what would have been the second 0-8 start in franchise history, joining 2007. The win leaves Cincinnati (0-8) as the NFL’s lone winless team this season, and for now the frontrunners to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, and led the Dolphins to their highest point total of the season. It was also Miami’s fourth straight win over the Jets – the first three of those coming with Gase being the coach on the winning side.

MLB

WASHINGTON (AP) – The song ”Baby Shark” blared over loudspeakers and a wave of red washed across this politically blue capital Saturday as Nationals fans lined the city’s version of the Canyon of Heroes to rejoice in Washington’s first World Series victory since 1924.

As ”Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo” played on a crisp morning, early risers joined in with the trademark response – arms extended in a chomping motion. Chants of ”Let’s go Nats!” resonated from the crowd hours before they were to hear from the team.

The Nationals got a hero’s welcome home from tens of thousands of people in a city that had thirsted for a baseball champion for nearly a century. The Nationals gave them that by winning in seven games over the Houston Astros; the clincher came on the road Wednesday night.

The crowd along the route was deeply packed. Cheers went up and fans waved red streamers, hand towels and signs that said ”Fight Finished” as the players rode by on the open top of double-decker buses. General Manager Mike Rizzo, a cigar in his mouth, jumped off with the World Series trophy to show the fans lining the barricades and slap high-fives. Manager Dave Martinez also got in on the fun.

Martinez said he liked to hear the mayor pushing for back-to-back championships, and said: ”I get it. I’m all in. But let me enjoy this one first. I don’t know if my heart can take any more of this right now. I need to just step back and enjoy this.”

NBA

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson is out at least four weeks with a back injury, the team announced Saturday.

Jackson, who played the season’s first two games but has missed the last four, has a stress reaction in his lower back. The team announced treatment and rehabilitation is under way and he will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The Pistons (2-4) also have been without All-Star Blake Griffin for the first six games, and he also is listed as out for Saturday’s game against Brooklyn with his lingering soreness in his left knee and hamstring. It was announced before the season that Griffin would be re-evaluated in early November.

First-round pick Sekou Doumbouya also has not played for the Pistons after suffering a concussion in training camp.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida State has fired Willie Taggart one day after the Seminoles were beaten by Miami and fell closer to missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State. He was fired Sunday.

The school says Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach and that a national search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately.

The Seminoles are 4-5 this season.

AUTO RACING

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kevin Harvick has won the fall Cup race at Texas for the third year in a row, again taking one of the championship-contending spots at NASCAR’s season finale in two weeks.

Harvick won from the pole, leading 120 of 334 laps in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He took the lead for the seventh and final time on lap 255.

With Martin Truex Jr. already locked in for the final four Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the final two spots for the title run will be determined next week at Phoenix.

Harvick started Sunday’s race fifth, below the cutline for a championship-contending spot.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are currently in the top four. Denny Hamlin, who went to Texas second, dropped to fifth and 20 points below the cutline after his 28th-place finish, six laps off the pace after an incident in the first stage.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The British driver now ranks second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles. Hamilton has won the last three season championships and secured this one with two races left.

Hamilton has been a dominant force at the Circuit of the Americas, with five wins here since it opened in 2012, but a poor qualifying set up a start from fifth.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kurt Busch and sponsor Monster Energy have agreed to a multiyear extension to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The deal was announced Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, after track president Eddie Gossage had presented the 41-year-old Busch a rocking chair that generally indicates retirement. That was part of a setup before the 41-year-old Busch and team owner Chip Ganassi revealed the extension to keep driving the No. 1 Chevrolet.

Busch and his sponsor had moved to Ganassi on a one-year deal last winter.

This was the 20th Cup season for Busch, the 2004 champion and a winner of 31 races. He won this season at Kentucky, the sixth year in a row that he got to victory lane.

GOLF

SHANGHAI (AP) – Rory McIlroy did everything he thought he needed to win the HSBC Champions, and then Xander Schauffele made him do a little more.

McIlroy delivered all the right shots in a playoff Sunday, hitting 4-iron to 25 feet for a two-putt birdie to beat Schauffele and win for the fourth time this year. It was McIlroy’s third World Golf Championships title, and first since the Match Play in 2015.

McIlroy played bogey-free on the weekend and closed with a 4-under 68. Schauffele, battling the flu all week, birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 to force a playoff in his bid to become the first repeat winner of the HSBC Champions.

But his tee shot went left on the 18th in the playoff, in thick rough next to a bunker. He had to lay up, and he missed a 12-foot birdie putt.

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) – Brendon Todd ran away with the Bermuda Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 62 after flirting with a sub-60 round at calm Port Royal Golf Club.

Needing to birdie the final two holes to shoot 59, Todd missed a 20-foot birdie try on the par-5 17th and closed with a bogey after taking three shots to reach the green on the par-4 18th. He finished at 24-under 260 for a four-stroke victory over Harry Higgs in the first-year event.

Two strokes behind Higgs entering the final round, Todd opened with a par, then birdied the next seven. The 34-year-old former University of Georgia player also birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 15.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Defending champion Nelly Korda birdied the first hole of a three-way playoff on Sunday to win the LPGA Swinging Skirts.

Korda and Minjee Lee both birdied the final hole of regulation to finish at 18-under 270 and force a playoff with Caroline Masson, who shot a 68.

Korda, who started the final round with a three-stroke lead over Lee (69), looked set to win in regulation after a birdie on the par-5 No. 12. But she bogeyed three of her final five holes to fall one stroke back of Masson before a birdie on 18 gave her even-par 72.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday with a par on the first hole of a playoff after Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker.

With Langer finally on the par-4 18th green in six shots, Montgomerie two-putted for the victory, with the 56-year-old Scot tapping in from 2 feet to end the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Playing five groups ahead of Langer, Montgomerie made a 40-foot birdie putt in regulation on 18 for a tournament-record 9-under 63. Langer parred the final four holes in regulation for a 67, leaving a 15-foot birdie try short on 18. They finished at 15-under 202.

Montgomerie won for the seventh time on the 50-and-over tour. The 62-year-old Langer has 40 senior victories, winning a playoff at Sherwood in 2017.

Retief Goosen and Tommy Tolles were a stroke back.

MARATHON

NEW YORK (AP) – Joyciline Jepkosgei arrived in New York with a modest goal for her first marathon ever.

Not bad for a novice.

Jepkosgei upset four-time champion Mary Keitany to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday with a historic debut seven seconds off the course record.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men’s event for the second time in three years. He pounced when defending champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) – Novak Djokovic beat a nervous Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to win his fifth Paris Masters final and 34th overall Masters title to move one behind all-time leader Rafael Nadal.

Shapovalov had a walkover into his first Masters final because the second-ranked Nadal pulled out of their semifinal with an abdominal strain.

The odds looked heavily stacked against the 20-year-old Canadian and the top-ranked Djokovic never appeared troubled on his way to a fifth ATP title this year – putting him level with Dominic Thiem – and his 77th overall.

Djokovic served out the match with a love hold, hitting a forehand winner before turning to look at his box and raising his arms in triumph.

SHENZHEN, China (AP) – Ashleigh Barty added to her already stunning year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her maiden appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 win over defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday.

The title adds to the 23-year-old Australian’s lengthy list of achievements in 2019 including winning her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She also rose to the No. 1 ranking in the game and is now enjoying her 15th week in the top spot, becoming the first Australian to hold the year-end top ranking.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) – A victory by Vino Rosso in the Breeders’ Cup Classic was overshadowed by a fatal injury to a 15-1 long shot in the $6 million race at Santa Anita on Saturday night.

Cup officials said in a statement about two hours after the race that Mongolian Groom had been euthanized after suffering a serious fracture to his left hind leg.

It’s the 37th horse death at Santa Anita since December and it occurred in the season-ending world championships in front of 67,811 fans and a national prime-time television audience.

Mongolian Groom was part of the early pace in the 1 1/4-mile race. But jockey Abel Cedillo sharply pulled up the 4-year-old gelding near the eighth pole as the rest of the field charged toward the finish line.

Vino Rosso won by 4\ lengths, drawing away from 5-2 favorite McKinzie down the stretch.

RUGBY

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) – South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for a record-tying third time on Saturday, using its power at the set piece to seize control before scoring two clinical late tries through its wingers in a 32-12 victory over England.

It is three from three in finals for the Springboks, after previous wins in 1995 and 2007, and they have finally scored a try in a title match, too, with Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe crossing out wide in the final 13 minutes.

It ensured the Springboks became the first team to lose a game and rebound to win the World Cup, having lost to two-time defending champion New Zealand in the group stage last month.

England was outplayed in every aspect in a flat display in Yokohama, a week after delivering possibly the greatest performance in its history to overwhelm the All Blacks in the semifinals.

—

