Watson leads Troy to season-opening victory, 47-14

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Gunnar Watson threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and Troy opened its season with a 47-14 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

Watson threw both of his touchdown passes to Khalil McClain in the first half, including a 5-yarder with three seconds left before the break to lead 26-7.

Three Trojans running backs scored on short runs with Troy rushing for 240 yards. Troy outgained MTSU 496-241.

Troy’s Will Choloh had a sack for a safety and Terence Dunlap two of the Trojans’ three interceptions.

MTSU (0-2) limited fan capacity to 7,000 in their 30,788-seat stadium with face coverings required.

Troy will host MTSU in a second regular-season meeting on Nov. 21. A second game was slated after Troy’s four originally scheduled nonleague games were canceled. It’s the third time since 1999 that two Division I teams will play in the same regular season.

