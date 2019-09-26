Watford-Wolverhampton Preview

As the month of October approaches, both Wolverhampton and Watford are still searching for that elusive first Premier League victory of the season.

These sides will try again Saturday, when they meet at Molineux.

Wolves (0-4-2) and Watford (0-2-4) enter this matchday as the two bottom teams in the top-flight table, with the Hornets last on just two points. They also remain the only Premier League clubs without a victory on the current campaign.

Whilst Watford have already made a managerial change to help end their early ills, Wolves have fared well thus far in Europa League play, but have not had the same success balancing the match load with the Premier League.

Wolverhampton, however, should have some confidence after rallying for a stunning 1-1 draw whilst a man down at Crystal Palace last weekend. Diogo Jota’s equaliser in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time salvaged a point at Selhurst Park for Wolves, who lost their previous two league matches.

“It shows a lot about the character and determination of the team,” manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Palace’s official website. “There are positives, there are negatives, good things, bad things. What we are living now is a challenge for all of us … It’s been hard, tough for the boys, but they are ready for it, and they want to embrace it, they want to compete.”

Watford are doing the same thing, though they have not had much to celebrate amidst this massively disappointing league start. However, the Hornets enter this contest off their second straight victory in League Cup play – 2-1 over Swansea City during the week.

If anything, the triumph gives them something positive to build on, and cushion at least some of the blow from last weekend’s disastrous 8-0 loss at defending champions Manchester City.

“It’s about getting the weekend out of the system,” said forward Troy Deeney, who still is not ready to return from a knee issue that’s kept him out of action since Aug. 17. “We’ve been the subject of ridicule from everyone and it was about getting a win and getting confidence back … We have to grow from it, really.”

Watford and Wolves split their two Premier League meetings in 2018-19, with each side winning at the other’s pitch. Abdoulaye Doucoure assisted on goals by Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra one-minute apart in the first-half of the Hornets’ 2-0 victory at the Molineux last October.

Pereyra has one of Watford’s four league goals this season.