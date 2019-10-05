Watford stays winless in EPL in 0-0 draw v Sheffield United

WATFORD, England (AP)Watford remained without a victory after the opening eight games of the Premier League season after being held to a 0-0 home draw by Sheffield United on Saturday.

Andre Gray missed an open goal from close range early on and Danny Welbeck wasted a one-on-one chance in the second half, as Watford’s winless streak in the league extended to a 12th match.

After a match lacking in quality, there was one positive for Watford’s players as they secured their first clean sheet in the Premier League since a 1-0 victory against Everton at Vicarage Road 238 days ago – a run of 20 matches.

Watford stayed in last place. Sheffield United moved onto nine points from its opening eight matches.

