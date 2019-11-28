Watford-Southampton Preview

While neither Southampton nor Watford will climb out of the bottom three in Saturday’s six-point belter at St Mary’s, there is a chance they can at least get to the top of the drop.

The Saints (2-3-8) and Hornets (1-5-7) occupy the bottom two spots in the Premier League table, but there is still plenty of hope thanks to the stratification of the league beyond the top four. Southampton enter the weekend 10 points behind fifth-place Wolverhampton and only seven back of Tottenham, who are 10th on 17 points.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team should have entered this match at the top of the drop, but profligate finishing late consigned them to a 2-2 draw versus a disjointed Arsenal side at the Emirates last Saturday. James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton a chance for three points after following his penalty miss in the 71st minute, but after both Moussa Djenepo and Sofaine Boufal both spurned scoring opportunities – with the former’s more galling – the Gunners leveled in the 96th minute through Alexander Lacazette and extended Southampton’s winless spell to eight matches (0-2-6).

“Sure, the three points would be perfect, but we must look for the positive moments today and not be too disappointed about losing two points in the end,” Hasenhuttl told the club’s official website while grasping for positives. “In the end it’s only one point, but it feels like a win for me because after the last two weeks, it’s important that we had a positive feeling.”

That sentiment was shared up to a point by Danny Ings, who scored Southampton’s first goal and continued his rich vein of scoring with seven goals in his last eight matches in all competitions.

“It’s mixed emotions really,” the striker said. “I think looking at the game before we kicked off, you’d have probably taken a point, but coming off the pitch, you’re gutted we didn’t win. I thought we played some great football today. Off the ball we were pressing a lot and left nothing out on the pitch, so it’s definitely a step forward that we can build on.”

Defence continues to be a problem for the Saints, who have shipped a league-worst 31 goals. That number is partly inflated by the nine Leicester City hung on them Oct. 25, but Southampton have conceded two or more goals in all but one contest during their winless stretch in league play.

Watford are trying to rise off the foot of the table, and Southampton’s defensive struggles could offer a needed lifeline to the Hornets’ turgid offence. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side have a Premier League-low eight goals and were blanked for the seventh time this term in a 3-0 thumping administered by Burnley at home last Saturday.

Set pieces led to the undoing of Watford, who were also unlucky to lose centre back Craig Dawson to a head injury in first-half stoppage time. The Hornets conceded one goal off a corner kick, a second via penalty, and the last on a free kick over the final 37 minutes as their club-record home winless streak reached 11 contests.

“When we won at Norwich, not everything was solved,” Sanchez Flores told Watford’s official website. “When we lost today, it doesn’t decide anything either. After defeat not everything is lost. It is a race and it’s about how we can improve. It’s about belief, it’s about fight and if we believe, we can do this together. You have to be ready to fight and we are still ready to fight. To keep believing is really important and that is what we will do.”

Dawson’s first-half exit marked the sixth consecutive game the Spaniard was forced into a change in the opening 45 minutes and added to a lengthy injury list that now has eight players. One silver lining was the return of striker and talisman Troy Deeney, who entered as a 56th-minute substitute after missing three months due to a knee injury.

Christian Kabasele is also expected to be back in Sanchez Flores’ first XI after serving his red card suspension after his sending off in the win over Norwich City.

Watford have claimed five of their seven points on the road, conceding just five goals outside their 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Sept. 21.

The teams played to a pair of 1-1 draws last term, with Jose Holebas snatching an equaliser for Watford in the 82nd minute at St Mary’s to cancel out a first-half goal from Manolo Gabbiadini. Southampton are 3-2-1 in their last six at home versus the Hornets in all competitions.