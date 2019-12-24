Watford-Sheffield United Preview

Though Sheffield United have exceeded even the wildest expectations of any supporter as they head into Boxing Day fifth in the table, a real sign of how good the Blades are may come Thursday with a match they are now supposed to win as they host last-place Watford.

Sheffield (7-7-4) are four points out of a Champions League spot as they reach the halfway point of the Premier League season. Their 28 points are eight better than their total after 18 matches the last time they were in the top flight in 2006-07, which finished in relegation despite totaling 38 points.

This current edition of Blades is looking for a fourth win on the trot and third consecutive clean sheet after grinding down Brighton and Hove Albion for a 1-0 victory at the AMEX on Saturday. Despite the slender scoreline, Chris Wilder’s team deserved all three points as the promoted side had a pair of goals chalked off by VAR and a sitter missed by David McGoldrick early in the second half.

Oli McBurnie accounted for the separation between the sides with a goal in the 23rd minute, but as Wilder has kept his side fresh through rotations and needed swaps due to the occasional injury and suspension, he has welcomed the selection headaches each weekend as everyone is pulling together.

“One of the big messages to people is that they can’t drop off,” Wilder told The Star as he mulls over the possibility of shoehorning midfielder John Fleck back into his starting XI after sitting out last weekend due to suspension. “It is tough for people not in the team, having to come up here on a Saturday in the wind and the rain, not being out there in front of 30,000 people.

“I think we’ve had selection headaches right the way through the season, from (captain) Billy (Sharp) right the way through. That’s the attitude of the group. I think you see that when they perform. … But they will do it and they have to do it, because they are professional footballers.”

If there is an area for improvement for Sheffield United, it is their form at Bramall Lane. The Blades are 4-1-4 at home, but even there they are on the upswing with three wins and a draw from their last five in front of the supporters.

That form, though, will be put to the test against a rejuvenated Watford who have quickly taken to Nigel Pearson. The third manager for the Hornets (2-6-10) this term following the disappointing turns of Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores, Pearson has settled the issues at the back line as Watford have pulled level on points with Norwich City and are seven from safety.

Watford pulled off arguably one of the bigger upsets of the Premier League season, stunning a lethargic Manchester United side 2-0 at Vicarage Road on Sunday. Ismalia Sarr and Troy Deeney scored four minutes apart in the second half, with Deeney converting from the spot for his first goal of the campaign.

From there, keeper Ben Foster rejected United’s advances as he finished with eight saves for a second clean sheet in three matches.

“A few weeks ago, we beat Norwich and thought that was the start, but we didn’t progress from there,” Will Hughes told Watford’s official website. “We need to knuckle down as it’s just three points at the end of the day and we’re still bottom of the league, so we need to go to Sheffield on Boxing Day and give them a good game as well.

“We have to take each game as it comes and we can’t take our foot off the pedal now because we’ve won one game, which we probably did after beating Norwich.”

Pearson has moved Hughes into a deeper-lying role in midfield, helping stabilise the defence as the two worked together previously at Derby County.

Sheffield’s unbeaten run on the road in the top flight includes a scoreless draw at Vicarage Road on Oct. 5. Blades keeper Dean Henderson preserved the point with a crucial stoppage-time save on a header by Craig Dawson, one of just five combined shots on frame by the sides.

Watford have yet to beat Sheffield United in three Premier League matches (0-1-2).