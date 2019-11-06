Watford-Norwich City Preview

It may be only Matchday 12, but a six-point relegation belter is set for Carrow Road on Friday when Norwich City host Watford in a clash of the bottom two sides in the Premier League table.

The promoted Canaries (2-1-8) are two points better than last-place Watford (0-5-6), who are the only club in England’s top four tiers of football without a league victory. Norwich have gone six matches without a victory (0-1-5) since their shock 3-2 victory over two-time champions Manchester City as the goals have dried up offensively and the marking has lacked defensively.

Last term’s Championship winners have been outscored 14-2 during their swoon and trying to regroup following a 2-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in which the Canaries failed to register a shot on target.

“We expect there to be tough times but it is difficult, it is not like the Championship, at this level you have to go a few games without a win and we have to be self-critical about what we have to do better,” Canaries boss Daniel Farke told The Times.

As the lack of results mount, it has become clear Norwich City’s hopes for survival will rest with striker Teemu Pukki. After a blistering start to top-flight life with six goals in the first five matches, the Finland international has failed to either score or notch an assist. Add in Finland’s upcoming European qualifiers after this match in which they need two points to qualify for their first major tournament in the Scandinavian country’s history, and one gets the sense the weights of both club and country on the Finn’s shoulders.

“It can’t always be like Teemu has to score goals. We need goals from other positions. He can’t score each and every goal,” Farke added to The Pink Un. “Maybe a centre back from a set piece or the wide players or midfielders are allowed to score.

“It is always a bit more difficult when there is more attention on you and everyone is awake to the threat. Of course that makes his life more difficult, after scoring so many early goals this season. But when you are a striker for a newly promoted side you have to accept there might be games when you don’t have many chances. It is no concern at all.”

Farke did receive some good news as midfielder Marko Vrancic, a key component of Norwich’s run to promotion last season with 10 goals and nine assists, is expected to be available for the first time since suffering a calf injury in their Carabao Cup loss to Crawley Town in late August.

Pukki’s six goals match all of Watford’s haul for the season to the date as the Hornets are desperate for any sort of momentum to kick-start their season. They already have brought back Quique Sanchez Flores for a second stint as manager after sacking Javi Gracia, and while that stabalised the defence, Watford have tallied just two goals in their last six matches.

After taking points from their previous three matches, Watford came up short in a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea on Saturday. Gerard Deulofeu provided hopes of nicking a point with a penalty on 80 minutes after VAR awarded him the opportunity, but a potential equaliser coming from the unlikeliest of options – keeper Ben Foster putting a header on target off a free kick – was denied by Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“Each game is important in our situation and we need to try to take the points from where we can,” defender Christian Kabasele told Watford’s official website. “Without the save of Kepa we would have one point, but we can’t rely on our goalkeeper to save the team every week. We will keep working.”

The Hornets could get a potentially huge boost to their offence as striker and talisman Troy Deeney returned to first-team training this week. Deeney was a central figure in the run to last year’s FA Cup final but has not played since undergoing knee surgery in August. Another vital component to Watford’s first XI, defensive midfielder Etienne Capoue, also resumed practicing after being sidelined nearly a month with a back injury.

Flores did not commit to having Deeney with the team Friday, taking the pragmatic approach of demanding offence from the players he knows he will have available.

“I love Deeney, you all know that, and we know how he can help the team, but right now he is not the solution,” Flores told the Evening Standard. “He has a lot of character and represents well the values of the club: be organised, be brave, be compact and solid.

“We need to talk about the solutions as these players are not ready right now. We need to be focused on the solutions (in attack), with (Gerard) Deulofeu, with Andre Gray, with (Roberto) Pereyra.”

Six different players have accounted for Watford’s six goals as they have been shut out in six of their 11 matches.

The home team won both matches in the only season their paths crossed in the Premier League in 2015-16, with Norwich City recording a 4-2 victory in the corresponding fixture. The Canaries are also 4-1-1 in the last six matches between the sides in all competitions.