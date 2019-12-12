Watford-Liverpool Preview

Nigel Pearson hardly faces an ideal task in his debut as Watford manager.

He’ll hope the last-place Hornets can at least muster a respectable showing when they face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday at Anfield.

Pearson, who helped Leicester City avoid relegation earlier this decade, will become the fourth manager – full-time or caretaker – to walk the touchline this season for Watford (1-6-9). Though the Hornets sit last in the Premier League table on just nine points, Pearson has no choice but to at least light a fire under a squad that seems to have little confidence.

“It’s important at the moment to try and galvanise the group, and we go into game with a very competitive spirit with the intention to do anything to win games,” said Pearson, who also has saved other clubs like West Bromwich Albion and Southampton from relegation.

“For us it’s about our own game, it’s our performances. It’s how we behave and the values we work to in and around the workplace every day. We’ve got to go out there and get our performances right for sure.”

After ending a three-match losing streak with a scoreless home draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, the Hornets still have managed just one goal in four games and now face what appears to still be the best club squad in Europe – and perhaps the world.

Liverpool (15-1-0) have an eight-point lead over second-place Leicester and are 38-10-0 at home in the Premier League since losing there to Palace on April 23, 2017. The Reds have also outscored Watford 20-1 whilst winning five straight Premier League home games in this series. The last two at Anfield have come by matching 5-0 scorelines.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won four straight over all competitions following a 2-0 win against FC Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night to ensure advancement in the Champions League. Mo Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal of that contest in stellar fashion, and he had four goals with an assist in that five-goal onslaught over Watford at Anfield last season.

“Of course, there are limits, and we have to work hard to achieve what we want,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website. “We wanted to move on to the knockout phase (of the Champions League), that was important. And, it wasn’t in our plan to be there leader of the Premier League in December, but it’s great to be there.

“But, we need to use everything and we need to work very hard. Yes, there are limits and if the boys play like this, then it makes it easier for us, but they have to be ready and to try to achieve their goals.”

It’s uncertain if Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren will be available, should Klopp even consider him, after picking up a knock against Salzburg.