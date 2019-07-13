WATCH: Patrick Mahomes throws football out of Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK/KSHB) – Players, coaches and fans have all marveled at the arm strength of Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Now check this out.

The helicopter from NBC affiliate KSHB in Kansas City captured this video Friday afternoon showing Mahomes throwing a ball over the scoreboard at Arrowhead Stadium.

Moments later, the camera showed a football rolling around on the concourse of the stadium.

At this time, nobody knows what Mahomes was trying to do, nor why.

Shooting a commercial has been suggested as one possible reason.