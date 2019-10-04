Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigns

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Washington State defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys has resigned two weeks after the Cougars gave up 50 points in the second half of an epic 67-63 loss to UCLA.

Coach Mike Leach announced the resignation Friday. The school said Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath will run the defense on an interim basis.

The meltdown against UCLA was one of the biggest blown leads in college football history. Washington State led 49-17 early in the third quarter but UCLA stormed back, scoring seven touchdowns in eight possessions, many fueled by Cougars turnovers. The Cougars followed up by losing 38-13 at Utah last week.

Claeys was formerly the head coach at Minnesota and was hired by Washington State in January 2018.

Washington State (3-2) has a bye this week and plays at Arizona State on Oct. 12.