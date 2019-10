BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Casey Mittelstadt and Jack Eichel scored shootout goals and the Buffalo Sabres matched their best start to a season in 10 years with a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Kyle Okposo set up goals by Johan Larsson and defenseman Marco Scandella on a night the Sabres top two lines were held without a point, and their potent power play finished 0 for 4. Zemgus Girgensons also had two assists.