Washington leads Utah Valley past North Dakota St 68-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)TJ Washington poured in 26 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double and Utah Valley held off North Dakota State 68-62 on Saturday.

Washington buried 12 of his 17 shots from the floor for the Wolverines (4-3). Brandon Averette pitched in with 16 points as Utah Valley shot 49 percent from the floor and sank all eight of its free throws.

Vinnie Shahid topped the Bison (4-3) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Tyson Ward contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. NDSU shot 40% overall after knocking down half of its 30 shots in the first half. The Bison were a dismal 6 of 28 (21%) from 3-point range.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories