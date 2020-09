BERLIN (AP)More Bundesliga clubs will be able to start the season in front of fans this weekend after a deal was struck at a meeting of German politicians.

Borussia Dortmund said it would now plan to have 10,000 season-ticket holders in the stadium for its first league game of the season Saturday against Borussia Monchengladbach. Cologne said it's aiming for 9,200 fans against Hoffenheim the same day.