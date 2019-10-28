Warriors, Pelicans look to turn things around against one another

Neither the Golden State Warriors nor the New Orleans Pelicans look much like they did last season, both changing their rosters significantly during the offseason.

The Pelicans are convinced they’re going to be a much better team. The Warriors are out to prove they aren’t going to be a much worse team.

So far, however, both are struggling in those efforts. And now each gets a chance at a course correction against the other, as Golden State visits New Orleans on Monday night.

After the five-time defending Western Conference champion Warriors were embarrassed at home by the Clippers 141-122 in the season opener, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said the performance was not “a one-off.”

“This is the reality,” Kerr said. “There’s going to be nights like this this year.”

And the next night like that came at Oklahoma City on Sunday as the Thunder led by as many as 41 points in rolling to a 120-92 victory.

“Oklahoma City really took it to us from the beginning,” Kerr told reporters afterward. “We had 12 turnovers in the first half. We were throwing the ball all over the yard and our defense was breaking down. We’re looking for incremental improvement and I saw some of that the second half.”

Golden State saw Kevin Durant leave for Brooklyn in free agency, Klay Thompson will be out for most if not all of the season as he rehabs from ACL surgery.

“We don’t have a sense yet of who we are,” Kerr said. “We’re playing a lot of young guys, and we’re trying to develop an identity. It doesn’t happen overnight. We’ll keep working and keep trying to get better. It’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of effort.”

While the Warriors have lost their two games by an average of 23.5 points, the Pelicans have been more competitive, losing their first three games by an average of six points.

“We could have won any of these games,” guard Josh Hart told reporters following New Orleans’ most recent loss, a 126-123 setback at Houston on Saturday. “It’s frustrating, but it’s also encouraging because we are starting to see how good of a team we can be.”

Hart was one of three players — along with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball — who were acquired from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade.

The marquee name in the makeover of a team that was 33-49 last season, however, is supposed to be No. 1 overall draft choice Zion Williamson. But he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on the eve of the season opener and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

In his absence, New Orleans showed its offensive potential but came up short in a 130-122 overtime loss in the season opener at defending champion Toronto. Then last season’s Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic, had a triple-double as Dallas ruined the Pelicans’ home opener with a 123-116 victory.

On Saturday, New Orleans went to Houston and lost with guard Jrue Holiday sitting out because of a sprained left knee. He’s considered day to day.

“Everything is new, but I think if we can continue to play with this effort, things will turn,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “Obviously we’d like to have a win or two or three, but we are looking at the big picture, and I think we will be OK down the road.”

–Field Level Media