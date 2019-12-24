Warren, Turner lead Brogdon-less Pacers past Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)T.J. Warren and Myles Turner scored 24 points apiece, Aaron Holiday sank two 3-pointers late and the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Toronto Raptors 120-115 in overtime on Monday night.

Holiday, who started at point guard for the injured Malcolm Brogdon, hit a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 116-113 lead with 2:05 remaining in overtime. Then he drained another for a 119-115 advantage with 54 seconds remaining.

Holiday finished with 19 points, including 5 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Pacers (21-10) hit 18 of 42 from beyond the arc. The Raptors (21-9), who had a five-game win streak snapped, were just 11 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry led all scorers with 30 points. Serge Ibaka added 23 and Fred VanVleet 21 for the defending NBA champions.

Both teams missed potential game-winning shots in the final minute of regulation. as Holiday’s layup was too long off the glass before Lowry’s last-second 3-pointer bounced off the front of the rim.

HEAT 107, JAZZ 104

MIAMI (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Miami beat Utah to improve the NBA’s best home record to 13-1.

Tyler Herro scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth for Miami. Goran Dragic scored 15 for Miami, which got 11 from Meyers Leonard and 10 from Kendrick Nunn.

Miami outrebounded the Jazz 55-46 and ended Utah’s season-best five-game winning streak.

Joe Ingles scored a season-high 27 for Utah, which got within three points with about six seconds left on a putback slam by Rudy Gobert. But Butler hit a pair of free throws for Miami moments later, sealing the outcome.

76ERS 125, PISTONS 109

DETROIT (AP) – Tobias Harris scored 35 points against his former team and Ben Simmons had a triple-double as Philadelphia beat Detroit.

Joel Embiid had 20 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who improved to 11-4 in their last 15 games. Simmons finished with 16 points, a career-high 17 assists and 13 rebounds, while reserve Furkan Korkmaz added a career-high 21 points.

Andre Drummond had 27 for the Pistons, who have lost five in a row. Blake Griffin, who had missed the previous two games with knee soreness, scored eight points on 2-for-14 shooting.

SPURS 145, GRIZZLIES 115

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 40 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists, and San Antonio Spurs shot 67% from the field to rout Memphis.

Trey Lyles finished with 17 points and Dejounte Murray scored 14 for the Spurs. The point total and shooting percentage were season bests for San Antonio.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 22 points for Memphis, while rookie Ja Morant finished with 19. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis lost for the third time in the last four.

The Spurs were uncanny in their shooting accuracy from the start, connecting at 79% in the first quarter – and that included missing their final two shots in the period. The 46 points by the Spurs in the first were the most ever surrendered by the Grizzlies in a quarter.

NUGGETS 113, SUNS 111

PHOENIX (AP) – Jamal Murray had 28 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with 3.2 seconds left, Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double and Denver rallied past Phoenix.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to seven games while the Suns have lost seven in row.

The teams traded clutch shots in the final moments. First it was Murray who hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to push Denver ahead 111-108. Two seconds later, Devin Booker nailed a 3-pointer off an inbounds play to tie it.

Murray had one more big shot in him, making a jumper just inside the 3-point line.

Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double this season.

Ricky Rubio scored 21 points for the Suns.

MAGIC 103, BULLS 95

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points to help Orlando beat Chicago and break a three-game losing streak.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting, but the Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and was 4 of 5 on 3-point shots.

Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31% shooting in the second half. Jonathan Isaac finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

CAVALIERS 121, HAWKS 118

CLEVELAND (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 25 points, rookie Darius Garland had 21 and Cleveland held off a late Atlanta comeback.

Trae Young scored 30 points, but his 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds hit off the front of the rim and sent Atlanta to its eighth straight defeat.

Kevin Love had 20 points for Cleveland, which has won three straight for the first time since taking five in a row from March 28 to April 5, 2018.

Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., another rookie, helped Cleveland build a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

WIZARDS 121, KNICKS 115

NEW YORK (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 30 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 26 off the bench and short-handed Washington outlasted New York.

Ish Smith added 17 and Anzej Pasecniks chipped in 14 for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle had 35 points and reserve Damyean Dotson added 19 for New York, which lost its third straight game.

The Wizards only dressed nine players for the game and were playing without Isaiah Thomas, who served the first of a two-game suspension for entering the stands to confront a fan during Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports