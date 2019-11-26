Wampler scores 27 to lift Wright St. past Weber St. 72-57

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Bill Wampler had a season-high 27 points as Wright State topped Weber State 72-57 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Wampler was 9-of-15 from the field with four 3-pointers. He scored 20 points in the first half, tying his season high, and Loudon Love added eight points and eight rebounds to help build a 39-23 lead.

Love had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season for Wright St. (5-1). Tanner Holden added six rebounds.

Jerrick Harding had 21 points for the Wildcats (1-3). KJ Cunningham added 10 points, and Cody John had nine rebounds.

