Wampler leads Wright St. over W. Kentucky 76-74

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Bill Wampler had 22 points as Wright State edged Western Kentucky 76-74 on Tuesday night.

Cole Gentry had 17 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:15 to play for the Huskies (7-2). Grant Basile added 12 points, including a free throw with just under a minute to go.

After Cameron Justice put the Hilltoppers on top at the 1:36 mark, they missed their last three shots, the last coming just before time ran out

Charles Bassey had 19 points for the Hilltoppers (6-3), Justice added 17 and Taveion Hollingsworth 15.

Wright State went 14 of 20 from the foul line while the Hilltoppers were 4 of 7.

