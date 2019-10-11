Wallabies and Georgia meet for first time in Rugby World Cup

TOKYO (AP)Australia and Georgia meet for the first time in their last pool match in the Rugby World Cup on Friday in Shizuoka.

It’s expected to rain during the evening match about 180 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, with the approach of Typhoon Hagibis up the eastern coast of Japan.

The Wallabies have already qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Fiji and Uruguay but still have a chance to top Pool D. They need to beat the Lelos, with a handy four-try bonus point, to put some pressure on unbeaten Wales to beat Uruguay on Sunday.

Australia has never lost two pool matches.

Georgia, which has beaten only Uruguay, is trying to win two pool matches for only the second time, and claim third place from Fiji and an automatic qualifying spot for the 2023 tournament in France. The Lelos have never beaten a Tier One team.

