Walker leads Morehead St. past Samford 90-86 in 2OT

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Jordan Walker scored 25 points as Morehead State defeated Samford 90-86 in double overtime on Tuesday night in a season opener.

James Baker added 20 points for the Eagles. Baker also had seven rebounds.

Walker, who sent the game into overtime with less than a second left on the clock, drove for the tying basket in the first OT, then he and Malik Riddle canned back-to-back treys in the second OT to finally get some room on Samford.

Riddle had career-high 17 points with seven rebounds, Tyzhaun Claude added 13 points and 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut and James Baker added a career-high 20 points.

Josh Sharkey had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs. Robert Allen added 17 points and three blocks. Brandon Austin had 15 points.

