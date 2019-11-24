W. Kentucky beats Southern Miss 28-10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, Jacquez Sloan ran for a score and Western Kentucky cashed in on turnovers to beat Southern Mississippi 28-10 on Saturday.

DeAngelo Malone recovered a fourth-quarter fumble and ran five yards for the Hilltoppers’ final TD after Jeremy Darvin’s strip-sack of Jack Abraham.

Sloan capped the opening drive with a 21-yard TD run and Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) led 21-7 at halftime after Storey threw a 64-yard TD pass to Jahcour Pearson and a 21-yarder to Quin Jerringham.

Pearson’s TD was set up by Trae Meadows’ recovery of Quez Watkins’ fumble, forced by Dionte Ruffin.

Storey was 20 of 30 for 225 yards passing for the Hilltoppers.

Abraham was 16 of 31 for 223 yards for the Golden Eagles (7-4, 5-2) with a 60-yard first-quarter TD pass to Tim Jones.