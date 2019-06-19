Vote for East Texan Patrick Mahomes to win an ESPY

Whitehouse alum Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL most valuable player has been nominated for a pair of 2019 ESPY awards.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is up against Saints QB Drew Brees, Rams running back Todd Gurley, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald for Best NFL Player.

In the meantime, the former Texas Tech star is also a finalist for Best Male Athlete along with PGA golfer Brooks Koepka, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

You can help Mahomes add to his accolades by voting below:

Click here to Vote for Best Male Athlete

Click here to Vote for Best NFL Player

The 27th annual sports academy awards show will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10.

Mahomes had a record breaking 2019 campaign in his first season as a starter in the NFL, and only his second year in the league. The East Texas became only the second player in NFL history to throw for more than 5,000 yards (5,097), and 50 touchdown passes in a season.

He led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game, where they fell to eventual Super Bowl champion New England 37-31 in overtime.

One other East Texan also has a chance to win an ESPY.

Norm Duke of Mount Pleasant is among the finalists for Best Bowler. Click on the link and scroll down on the page to vote for Duke.

In his 37-year career, Duke has 40 Professional Bowler Association titles.