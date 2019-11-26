Virginia Tech upends No. 3 Michigan State in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP)Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half. The Hokies (6-0) – projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll – went up 10 with 4 + minutes left before Michigan State fought back within one.

Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left, and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.

Virginia Tech will face Dayton in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.

Aaron Henry had 18 points for the game and Winston was held to seven on 2-of-8 shooting for the Spartans.

No. 4 KANSAS 93, CHAMINADE 63

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Devin Dotson scored 19 points, Udoka Azubuike added 15 despite early foul trouble and Kansas cruised to a victory over Division II Chaminade at the Maui Invitational.

The Jayhawks (4-1) jumped on the Silverswords (2-1) with a huge early run and never let up, shooting 55% while making 12 of 29 from 3-point range. Kansas scored 36 points off Chaminade’s 27 turnovers and had a 50-22 advantage in the paint.

Isaiah Moss had 13 points for the two-time Maui champion Jayhawks, who move on to face UCLA or BYU in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Andre Arissol had 18 points and Tyler Cartaino 17 to lead Chaminade.

No. 10 OHIO STATE 71, KENT STATE 52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.

The Buckeyes (6-0) led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But the Golden Flashes (5-1) rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 straight points to regain control.

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Luther Muhammad chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes.

Danny Pippen had 19 points and Antonio Williams scored 17 for Kent State.

No. 17 TENNESSEE 58, CHATTANOOGA 46

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as Tennessee beat Chattanooga to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.

Tennessee (5-0) hasn’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a 94-84 defeat to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Although he shot just 4 of 16 from the floor, Turner scored or assisted on 16 of Tennessee’s 19 baskets. The senior had just one turnover along with his 12 assists, two off the career high he set Nov. 12 against Murray State.

Turner improved his season average to 9.2 assists per game. He entered the game ranked third among Division I players in that category.

Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 14 points.

Matt Ryan and David Jean-Baptiste each scored nine points for Chattanooga (3-3), which shot 33.9%.

No. 18 AUBURN 84, NEW MEXICO 59

NEW YORK (AP) – Samir Doughty scored 19 points to lead Auburn to a rout of New Mexico in the second game of the Legends Classic.

Auburn improved to 6-0 and will meet Richmond in the championship game Tuesday.

Austin Wiley had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Isaac Okoro chipped in with 12, and Anfernee McLemore had 10.

New Mexico (5-2) lost for the second time in its last three games. Makuach Maluach led the Lobos with 14. Keith McGee had 13 and Vance Jackson contributed 10 points.

No. 20 VCU 78, ALABAMA STATE 62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Marcus Evans scored 25 points and VCU closed the first half on a big run in a victory against Alabama State.

Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during the 26-7 burst that gave VCU (6-0) a 46-28 lead. The Rams led by 19 after halftime, and when the Hornets closed within 12 with 9 minutes left, the Rams turned up their defense and scored the next seven points.

Tobi Ewuosho scored 17 points and Kevion Stewart 14 for Alabama State (0-5), which has played three AP Top 25 teams in its first five games.

The Rams trailed 21-20 before Mike’L Simms’ 3-pointer sparked the big run over the final 8:18 of the half. Evans scored 10 and Simms eight during the burst.