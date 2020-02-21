Vince Young, former UT quarterback signs autographs, gives private training session at Crunch fitness

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Vince Young made a stop in East Texas to meet fans and others who are wanting to get in shape.

Crunch Fitness in Longview hosted an autograph signing and private training session for 50 lucky winners with the former Texas Longhorn on Thursday evening.

Crunch Fitness in Tyler will be hosting the same event on Friday, February 21 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to partner up with the Crunch gym,” said Young. “I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to tell people about fitness, it helps their body, it helps them live longer, things we need in our community.”