Verlander to donate paychecks to various charities during COVID-19 epidemic

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton announced on Saturday that he would be donating his game check to various charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple made the announcement on Verlander’s Instagram: