Verlander to donate paychecks to various charities during COVID-19 epidemic

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton announced on Saturday that he would be donating his game check to various charities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple made the announcement on Verlander’s Instagram:
Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve
“Hey, everyone. Just found out that MLB is going to be providing us a paycheck the next couple of months. Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world. There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those in the front lines battling this disease head on or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities, such as food and water. We have decided to donate that paycheck.”Justin Verlander