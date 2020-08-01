Van’s Lockwood wins low amateur at Texas State Open, Rice alum Meissner claims tournament

TYLER, Texas (Northern Texas PGA) – San Antonio native and former Rice Owl Mitchell Meissner captured the 50th Texas State Open by playing spectacular golf all week with rounds of 67, 65, 63 and a final round of 66. He finished the Championship one stroke ahead of the competition at 19-under par 261 for 72-holes.

Meissner and Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, Texas battled it out today as they bounced back and forth taking the lead. It wasn’t until hole #17 that Meissner said he felt confident that he could clinch the win. He was able to birdie both #17 and #18 to secure the win by one stroke over Churchman, who also birdied #18.

“I knew there were going to be a lot of low scores and that no one else was going to let up at the top of the leaderboard,” Meissner said after the round. “I felt like I needed to keep giving myself opportunities and I was lucky to have one fewer stroke than everyone else. Winning this is pretty big. Just gaining confidence and learning that I can play under pressure and win when I’m presented the opportunity was awesome.”

East Texan Logan Lockwood, a Van High School alum earned the Low Amateur honors and finished tied for fifth place shooting 69-68-64-68—269, 11-under-par, for the Championship. Lockwood is a Texas State University graduate and will be competing in next week’s U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

“It feels great just to be here this week and to have my friends and family here to watch. It was a great experience,” Lockwood said. “I got off to a rough start and it was a mental grind from there, but I was able to stay in it mentally and get the job done.”

Ben Kern, PGA head professional at Georgetown Country Club, captured the Low PGA Professional honors for the third time. As 2018’s Texas State Open Champion, Ben is no stranger to Texas State Open honors and said The Cascades Club is “beginning to feel like home”.

“Coming back to the Texas State Open is always one of my top three events of the year,” Kern stated. “My biggest supporters, my wife and my daughter, were here with me again this year and that really helped out.”

The 72-hole stroke play event started with 156 players (124 professionals and 32 amateurs) competing and 57 players (51 professionals and six amateurs) survived the 36-hole cut. All four rounds were contested at The Cascades Club, a 6,882-yard, par 70 layout. For the Championship, hole #10 was played as a 490-yard par 4 rather than a par 5.

The purse for the 50th Texas State Open was $150,000, and Meissner took home $30,000.

Watch the video to see final round highlights, trophy presentations, and reactions from Meissner and Lockwood.

The Championship was presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, and was supported by Ameriprise Financial Group, Cavender’s, Dobb’s & Porter, Energy Weldfab, Jucy’s Hamburgers, Patterson Tyler, The Plato Group, and The Property Shoppe. Proceeds from the championship will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.