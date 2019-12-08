Vander Plas leads Ohio past Tennessee Tech 81-54

Live Now
ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Ben Vander Plas and Jason Preston combined for 41 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists as Ohio defeated Tennessee Tech 81-54 on Sunday.

Vander Plas had 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three 3-pointers for the Bobcats (7-3), which won its fourth-straight game. Preston had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds and eight assists. Sylvester Ogbonda added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ohio led 39-25 at halftime, putting together a 21-6 run in the middle of the half. The lead was 12 with eight minutes left in the second half when Vander Plas had a 3, Preston a three-point play and Ogbonda hit a jumper in a 10-0 run that broke the game open.

Jr. Clay had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (3-7), who finished 4 of 11 (19 percent) from 3-point range.

