Valparaiso tops SIU-Edwardsville 89-76

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty had a career-high 30 points plus 13 rebounds as Valparaiso erased a double-digit deficit to beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville by double digits, posting an 89-76 win on Tuesday night.

Nick Robinson had 19 points and eight rebounds for Valparaiso (2-1). Mileek McMillan added 13 points. John Kiser had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Tyresse Williford had 17 points and seven assists for the Cougars (1-2). Brandon Jackson added 17 points. Cameron Williams had 13 points.

Valparaiso takes on North Dakota at home on Sunday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville takes on Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

