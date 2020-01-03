UTEP coach Rodney Terry discharged from Miami hospital

MIAMI (AP)UTEP coach Rodney Terry was discharged Friday from a Miami hospital, where he spent two days being treated for anaphylactic shock.

”Coach Terry is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery,” the school said, less than 24 hours after announcing the coach had been listed in critical but stable condition.

Terry won’t coach the Miners in their game Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Assistant coach Kenton Paulino will serve as interim coach, just as he did Thursday in UTEP’s loss at FIU in the Conference USA opener for both schools.

Terry is expected to resume his duties when UTEP plays host to Southern Miss on Thursday.

The school said Terry’s medical condition was caused by a reaction to something he ate. Anaphylactic shock is serious and often life-threatening, restricts breathing and is typically caused by a reaction to food or an insect bite.

Terry is in his second season at UTEP, going 8-21 last season. The Miners have already topped that win total this season, now at 9-5 after Thursday’s defeat.

He spent the previous seven seasons at Fresno State, going 126-108 with the Bulldogs. He guided them to the 2014 CBI championship series, falling to Siena, and got them to the NCAA tournament in 2016 where they fell in the first round to Utah.