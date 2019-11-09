Utah sets records in 143-49 rout of Mississippi Valley State

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah broke the school scoring record for most points scored in a game and set the largest NCAA Division I margin of victory as it cruised past Mississippi Valley State, 143-49 on Friday night.

Utah’s 143 points shattered a record that has stood since 1960, when the Utes scored 132 points against Evansville. The margin of victory, 94 points, was the most ever between two Division I schools. Utah’s 73-point second also set a school record for most points in a half

“I thought we were dialed in, we guarded well, got out in transition, shared the basketball, rebounded,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “I’m told there’s an NCAA record, margin of victory, that doesn’t happen unless you’re pretty darn sharp.”

Rylan Jones and Both Gach each had a triple-double, with Jones totaling 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Gach totaling 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple-doubles were Utah’s first since Alex Jensen did it in 1999. Timmy Allen scored 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting to pace the Utes.

“The game felt pretty good. I had a lot of fun, personally. We were sharing the ball, making plays for each other, guys were making baskets,” Gach said.

Michael Green’s 20 points led the Delta Devils.

“They’re a great team. Tip your hat to them, they’re a great team,” Mississippi Valley State head coach Lindsey Hunter said.

Utah got out to an early lead with a 9-2 advantage early in the contest. The Utes made another push in the middle of the first half after the Delta Devils cut the lead to 15-9 on a Green jumper, spurring a 25-4 Utah run over the next five minutes to extend the Ute lead to 40-13 and essentially put the game out of reach for Mississippi Valley State. Jaxon Brenchley and Gach were instrumental in the run. Brenchley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the Ute scoring push, while Gach tallied seven points during the run.

By halftime, Utah was up by 50 and scored 70 points in the first half on 63 percent shooting while holding Mississippi Valley State to 20 percent from the field.

It was more of the same in the second half as Utah broke the century mark with 12:29 to go in the game. The Utes broke the school record for most points in a game with 2:54 left in the contest.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils suffered another double-digit loss after losing by 36 points against Iowa State Tuesday and again allowed 110 points or more.

Utah: After a 79-74 opening night victory at Nevada, the Utes got to show off their offense against Mississippi Valley State’s defense. Utah totaled its 79 points scored in the opener against the Wolf Pack with 17:50 left in the second half on Friday.

FRESH FACES

7’4″ Ute freshman Matt Van Komen saw his first playing time of the year on Friday, along with freshmen Eli Ballstaedt, Brooks King and Brandon Haddock. Van Komen and Ballsteadt each scored 12 points.

UP NEXT

Mississippi Valley State: The Delta Devils continue a 12-game road trip to start the season, taking on Central Michigan on Sunday.

Utah: The Utes get a week off before playing Minnesota Friday.