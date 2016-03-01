UT Tyler women will host rounds 1 & 2 of NCAA D3 Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the first time in school history, the UT Tyler Women’s Hoops team will host the first two rounds of the NCAA D3 women’s basketball tournament.  The ASC champions held a watch party Monday afternoon to find out their fate.  The Patriots will play California-Santa Cruz Friday at 7:30pm at the Herrington Patriot Center.

Watch the video to see the story.  The other first-round matchup features Trinity University (22-5) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (22-5) at 5 p.m. The second round game will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the HPC.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51