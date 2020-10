For the third consecutive year, the UT Tyler Lady Patriots will host the ASC Women’s basketball tournament that begins Thursday. UT Tyler who finished undefeated in league play at 15-0 and is ranked #4 in the country, will try to win its second league crown in the last three seasons.

Watch the video to see Garrett Sanders’ story. UT Tyler opens against Concordia Thursday at 7:30pm at the Herrington Patriot Center.