East Texas Baptist battled hard Friday evening in the ASC Women’s Semifinals but came up short as No. 4-ranked UT Tyler advanced to the tournament championship game with a 90-78 victory. LeTourneau however was unable to rally against Howard Payne. Their season came to an end with 82-75 loss.

Watch the video to see the highlights of both games.

The title game between UT Tyler and Howard Payne is Saturday at 4:00pm