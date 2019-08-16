UT Tyler softball to hold memorial on field for former assistant Megan Dobrinkski

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler softball coach Mike Reed announced on Friday that the team would be placing flowers and items at the first base coaching box in memory of former Bullard head coach Megan Dobrinksi.

Dobrinski was a former UT Tyler assistant under Reed. Many former players took to social media to remember her after she passed away Wednesday morning.

The memorial will take place after her visitation, which is set to last from 6-8 p.m. tonight in Chandler.