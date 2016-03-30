UT Tyler Softball sweeps DH with East Texas Baptist

By UT Tyler Athletics

TYLER- The No. 1 UT Tyler softball team picked up two wins in doubleheader action against the No. 5 East Texas Baptist University Tuesday as Kelsie Batten recorded her 99th career win to start the series and improve the team record to 25-2 overall while improving the win streak to 20 games. The Patriots are 17-0 in American Southwest Conference play while the Tigers drop to 21-6 overall and 14-3 in the ASC. Both teams will be back in action for game three of the series Wednesday with the first pitch at 6 p.m.

Watch the video to see Game 2 Highlights.

Only 10 players in division III have recorded 100+ wins in their careers and Batten is hot on their trail with win 99 tonight and will look to join the 100-win club any day now. In game one she pitched a complete game only allowing one run off of three hits and striking out one batter. She is now 17-2 on the season.

The Patriots scored six runs off of 10 hits with a solo homerun shot from Raven Rodriguez in the bottom of the fourth. Rodriguez went 3-3 at the plate with two singles along with the homer, picking up two RBI and scoring twice in the 6-1 win.

UT Tyler posted a 10-3 hit advantage over the Tigers, with the Tigers scoring their only run off an Alexis Padilla home run in the top of the third to tie the score 1-1. Jade Green would step up to the plate in the bottom of the third and hit a single to left center to score Kursten Jaime and retake the lead 2-1.

In game two of the day the Patriots were able to score first when Jackie Mendez stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Mendez swung at the first pitch thrown and blasted it over the left field wall to make the score 1-0.

Rodriguez wasn’t done for the day, after posting impressive stats in game one she stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third and homered over the centerfield wall to pick up two RBI as Prather scored after hitting a double to right field. A batter later, Stevens would hit an almost identical homer with a solo shot over centerfield making the score 4-0.

A story of homeruns, Kaitlyn Hollingshead would then step to the plate for the Tigers in the top of the fourth and knock one over the centerfield wall. The Tigers would still trail 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth. Kristin Lopez would hit a sacrifice fly to right field in the bottom of the fourth to increase the lead to 5-1 as Jaime crossed the plate.

In the fifth, Prather would get on base with a hard hit ball to second base and immediately steal second to put herself in scoring position. Carrizales would then hit a shot to right field to have runners at first and third with Stevens stepping to the plate. Stevens would hit a sacrifice fly to left field to get an RBI and score Prather. Jade Green hit a double to the right field wall to score Emilee Burkhardt before Mendez would hit a long shot to centerfield to pick up a double and RBI making the score 8-1 in the Patriots favor.

The Patriots closed out the game with eight runs off of nine hits and no errors while the Tigers had two runs off of seven hits and no errors.