UT Tyler Men, Women sweep hoops doubleheader over Ozarks

Sports

While Martin’s Mill alum Davis Moore went nuts from the outside Monday, scoring a career high 19 points, the UT Tyler Patriots had three other players score in double figures as they hit 50-percent from the field for the game in 93-69 blowout of Ozarks.

The UT Tyler ladies extended their winning streak to five by holding off the visiting Lady Eagles 76-69.  The Lady Patriots improve to 14-7 overall, and 10-4 in conference play as they’ve won eight of their last nine games.

The UT Tyler women are just a half game back of second place East Texas Baptist in the East division standings.

The UT Tyler men on the other hand are now 15-7 on the season, and 8-7 in league action.  They are locked into the No. 4 seed out of the East division with one regular season game left Saturday on senior day against UT Dallas.

Senior guard Josh Tatum also became the Patriots all-time assists leader now with 208 for his career as he passes Larry Ware who played for UT Tyler from 2006-09.

Watch the video to see highlights of both contests.

