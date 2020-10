The UT Tyler Men’s & Women’s Basketball teams swept an American Southwest Conference doubleheader Thursday at home over an opponent that is always very tough to beat in the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders. The Patriot men defeated the Cru 76-73, while the Lady Pats held on for a 79-72 triumph. The wins made both squads 4-3 in ASC action.

Watch the video to see highlights of both games.

Both UT Tyler teams host Concordia Saturday beginning at 1:00pm.