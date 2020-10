The UT Tyler Patriot men got a big win Thursday over traditional ASC powerhouse UT Dallas 79-76. However, the UT Tyler ladies fell to the Lady Comets 82-69, which snapped the Lady Pats 19-game conference regular season home winning streak. UT Tyler’s loss came despite the 23-point effort of T.K. Gorman alumnus Michelle Obach.

Watch the video to see highlights of both games.