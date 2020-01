TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Patriots got 21 points, and a pair of steals from senior guard Ty Glover to help them take down Oklahoma Christian 59-50 Thursday.

It marked the second win in a row for the Patriots in Lone Star Conference play.

UT Tyler improved to 6-9 overall, and 3-7 in league action.

Junior guard Micah Fuller added 14 points, and six assists.

Watch the video to see the highlights.