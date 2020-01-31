UT Tyler falls short in great effort by both men and women against Angelo State

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Patriots men’s and women’s basketball teams came up short of upsets Thursday.

The men lost 88-82 as the Rams were able to hold off a late UT Tyler charge to hold on for the victory.

The Patriot Women gave the Rambelles all they could handle in a tight contest. UT Tyler took a one-point lead on a Kelsey Crouse bank shot in the low block with 1:09 to play.

But Angelo State hit four free throws in the final minute to escape with a 69-66 win in the Rose City.

Watch the video to see the highlights.