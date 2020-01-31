UT Tyler falls short in great effort by both men and women against Angelo State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Patriots men’s and women’s basketball teams came up short of upsets Thursday.

The men lost 88-82 as the Rams were able to hold off a late UT Tyler charge to hold on for the victory.

The Patriot Women gave the Rambelles all they could handle in a tight contest. UT Tyler took a one-point lead on a Kelsey Crouse bank shot in the low block with 1:09 to play.

But Angelo State hit four free throws in the final minute to escape with a 69-66 win in the Rose City.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories